The Infiniti Q60 is not long for this world.

Car and Driver has learned from Infiniti that the 2022 model year will be the last for the handsome coupe. However, production will run until the end of the year, meaning there will be supply lasting into 2023.

Infiniti confirmed the end of Q60 production and sent the following statement when Motor Authority asked for comment on the situation. "We will focus on the most popular luxury automotive segments such as crossovers and SUVs, as well as our first EV that we recently announced will be built in a manufacturing plant here in the U.S."

The move isn't a surprise given the lack of updates made over the years, which no doubt helped the current generation's U.S. sales dwindle from a high of 10,751 units in 2017, its first full year on the market, to a low of 2,728 last year.

2022 Infiniti Q60

Another clue of the car's demise was the fact it wasn't given a redesign unlike its corporate cousin, the Nissan Z, which shares a platform, powertrain, and production site with the Q60.

The Q60 is also closely related to the Infiniti Q50, though the sedan will soldier on through the 2023 model year and possibly beyond.

As for Infiniti's SUV and EV plans, a redesigned QX80 is believed to be coming in the next year or two. Infiniti has been quiet on EVs after years of promising one but delivering nothing. However, Nissan has confirmed plans to build a pair of EVs at its plant in Canton, Mississippi, starting in 2025, and one of those will be an Infiniti.