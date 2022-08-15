Aston Martin unveiled a new generation of its V12 Vantage in March, and sadly the car has been confirmed as the last of its kind.

Aston Martin said at the time that just 333 examples would be built. What the automaker didn't say however was that a convertible was also planned, with its own production run likely consisting of an equal 333 cars.

A prototype for the new generation of the awesome V12 Vantage Roadster has been spotted at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, and its lack of camouflage points to the reveal happening soon. We've heard it might happen as early as Aston Martin's Club 1913 exhibit scheduled for Aug. 19-20 at 2022 Monterey Car Week.

The V12 Vantage is designed to go up against extreme track-focused cars like the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and a convertible body style is a unique proposition in that set.

The V12 Vantage brings to the fight a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 that delivers a peak 690 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. Those are the same figures the engine delivers in 2020's V12 Speedster special edition, a car that shares much in common with the V12 Vantage, and they help deliver a 0-60 mph of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph in the coupe. Expect similar performance for the convertible.

There's also a host of chassis and aerodynamic mods to go with the beefed-up powertrain. The list includes new dampers, anti-roll bars, bushes, spring rates, body reinforcements, and a widened track. There's also no missing the huge rear wing, though buyers have the option to omit this feature, at least on the coupe.

Unlike the previous V12 Vantage, which came with a manual transmission, the sole transmission this time is the Vantage's 8-speed automatic, albeit with unique calibrations in the latest application for faster, crisper shifts. Fans will have to get used to automatics. The Vantage line is Aston Martin's last car with the option of a manual, and the automaker plans to phase out it out with the arrival of an updated Vantage due in 2023.

You might be wondering why Aston Martin is also killing off the V12 Vantage. The automaker plans to launch hybrids and electric vehicles in the future, and this electrification strategy will extend to its sports car lineup. In fact, Aston Martin has already locked in an electric sports car for 2025.