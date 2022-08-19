The seventh generation Ford Mustang, set to arrive in mid 2023 as a 2024 model, will be revealed at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 14 at the Detroit auto show, Ford announced on Friday.

Ford will invite Mustang owners and fans, the media, and its employees to the reveal, which it is calling "The Stampede." The event will take place at the start of Woodward Avenue at Hart Plaza. Ford will also broadcast the debut via its YouTube and Facebook social channels.

To accompany the reveal, Ford is working with America’s Automotive Trust and the Detroit auto show to create "The Drive Home," a cross country trip from Washington state to Detroit featuring every generation of Mustang. The cars will begin at LeMay – America's Car Museum in Tacoma and arrive at Ford headquarters on the 14th. From there, they'll parade to the unveiling. Mustang owners and enthusiasts are invited to register for "The Drive Home" and "The Stampede" at www.mustangstampededetroit.com.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2024 Mustang, internally called the S650, will either be based on the current-generation S550 model, which uses the purpose-built D2C platform, or the modular CD6 platform from the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Rumors have circulated both ways. Spy shots show a car that's very similar to the current car, but with different headlights and a heavily revised interior with a digital instrument cluster in place of the retro analog gauges of the current model.

More changes should come under the skin. The hybrid model that was expected for 2020 could arrive with the S650, though that hasn't been confirmed. The 2.3-liter turbo-4 should carry over as the base engine, and a V-8, possibly hybridized, will return. We also know that the car will once again offer a manual transmission.

A battery electric model, possibly built alongside the last versions of the S650 and based on the Mustang Mach-E's platform, is expected to arrive in 2028, according to a recent AutoWeek report.

The rest of the story will be told on Sept. 14, and you can be there.

