BMW's latest 4-Series family has an electric option in the form of the i4 hatchback. The car is a new addition to the BMW lineup for 2022 and in i4 M50 guise, it delivers up to 536 hp and is a hoot to drive.

2023 Nissan Z

We also spent more time behind the wheel of the 2023 Nissan Z. With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade.

2024 Kia EV9 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype was spotted this week. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.

2023 MG 7

MG is going electric in most markets where it operates, but its redesigned MG 7 sedan sticks with internal-combustion power. The handsome mid-sizer was revealed with up to 254 hp, and we've heard more powerful plug-in hybrid options are on the way.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1

We also saw the reveal of the 2023 GMC Canyon this week. The redesigned mid-size pickup debuted with a high and wide stance, a powerful turbo-4, and a larger than ever price tag. The starting price will be around $40,000, which is $10,000 more than the outgoing truck.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One production in Coventry, U.K.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar finally entered production this week, five years after it was first shown. The Formula 1-powered hypercar is built in the U.K., not far from the location where Mercedes' F1 cars are built.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition and 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition

The 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions also debuted this week to celebrate the Bronco nameplate's 57th birthday. With throwback colors, two-tone paint jobs, and special edition-specific interior colors and materials, the modern SUVs truly do take on the look of their predecessors.

Porsche 911 Sally Special

And finally, Porsche built one of the characters from Pixar's "Cars," and one lucky buyer will get to own it. We're talking about Sally Carrera, whose real-life version is based on the 2022 911 Carrera GTS.