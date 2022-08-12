Cadillac is out testing a new full-size sedan expected to replace the CT6. The sedan was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely we'll see it offered outside of China, where the current CT6 is still on sale.

A company in New Zealand is developing a hypercar that looks like a Formula 1 racer that can be driven on the road. It's called the FZero, and it's being developed with a twin-turbo V-10 engine and targeted start of production in 2023.

Porsche has built one of the characters from Pixar's animated film "Cars," and one lucky buyer will get to own it. The character is Sally Carrera, and Porsche has created a real-life version using a modern 911 Carrera GTS.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan

Rodin FZero will hit the track in 2023

Porsche 911 turned into real-life Sally from "Cars," and you can own it

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan review

Mercedes-Benz Metris van on its way out in US

Buy now to claim the $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it expires for 2022

Techart sharpens look of Porsche 911 GT3 with aero package

2022 Top Safety Pick awards: Which cars are safest?

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots and video: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp

US IKEA stores will get Electrify America charging for EV drivers and EV-based delivery