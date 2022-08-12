Germany's Techart recently came out with a slew of upgrades for the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that turn the car into a genuine 911 GT3 alternative. However, that doesn't mean the company's tuning program has ignored Porsche's track star.

Techart this week announced a new tuning package for the latest 911 GT3 focused on the aerodynamics. The highlight is the new aero kit with individual parts made from carbon fiber. The list includes a front spoiler, lower front fascia (known as the intake panel), vented hood, vented front fenders, side skirts, rear wing, rear lower fascia, and rear diffuser. Techart said the parts retain the aerodynamic balance of the stock GT3.

Note, those front fenders are 15 millimeters wider than stock, freeing up space to add Techart's own forged wheels which measure 9.5x20 inches up front and 12x21 inches at the rear. The wheels maintain the center-lock design of the stock GT3 wheels and offers buyers multiple surface finishes to choose from.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 by Techart

Techart hasn't left the interior untouched. Customers have a wide range of options to choose from, including trim material like Alcantara, leather, heritage fabrics with retro designs, and of course carbon fiber. There are performance mods, too, including an FIA-spec roll hoop and 6-point racing harness.

The company hasn't made any changes yet to the work of art that is the GT3's 4.0-liter flat-6, apart from a stainless-steel exhaust system with a button in the cabin that enables the driver to adjust exhaust volume. The engine generates a peak 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque and willingly revs all the way to 9,000 rpm. Buyers can choose between a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or 6-speed manual. The latter is the more popular option among U.S. buyers, by a significant margin.

Delivery of the new upgrades will start in October and Techart said many of the parts can be ordered individually.