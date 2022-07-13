Germany's Techart has come out with a round of upgrades for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that has the potential to see the car outmuscle the 911 GT3 on the track.

The stock GTS is already a superb option for buyers looking for a combination of comfort and track capability. Techart's upgrades improve the latter, turning the car into a real track monster.

The upgrades start with engine tuning. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 sees output dialed to 560 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque, up from 473 hp and 420 lb-ft. This means the sprint from 0-62 mph now takes just 3.1 seconds, versus the stock 3.4 seconds. The top speed also registers at 199 mph, up from the stock 193 mph.

Techart has developed its power upgrade so that the driver can choose to run the car with stock performance (and stock fuel consumption) at the push of a button.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS by Techart

The suspension has also been tuned and now features adjustable coil-overs that enable not only a firm ride but also a lower ride height, down by as much as 40 millimeters. A front axle lift system is available to handle speed bumps and steep driveways. Completing the chassis are Techart's own forged wheels which measure up to 21 inches and feature center locks.

Techart also offers a fully functional aerodynamics package for the GTS. Developed in a wind tunnel, the package includes a front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear diffuser extension. A carbon-fiber hood (with the option of vents) is also available to help reduce weight. The rear spoiler is an interesting design in that it uses clear struts made from a material called Makrolon. The standard spoiler is a fixed design but Techart offers an active unit.

Inside, Techart offers trim options including Alcantara, leather, traditional heritage fabrics, and of course carbon fiber. For serious track enthusiasts, there's also a FIA-spec six-point harness and roll cage. Techart also offers its own sports steering wheel design that retains all of the features of the stock steering wheel.

Note, many of the updates can also be fitted to other 911 variants.