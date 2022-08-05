Wisconsin-based hot rod builders Ringbrothers are back with another classic muscle car restomod. This time it's a 1964.5 Ford Mustang convertible with the heart of a modern Mustang.

Named Caged, the convertible is powered by the same Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 as the current factory Mustang GT. It has the same 10-speed automatic transmission normally bolted to this engine from the factory as well, but Ringbrothers added custom headers and a Flowmaster exhaust system.

Ringbrothers Caged 1964.5 Ford Mustang

New bodywork, designed in CAD, is widened and lengthened by 1.0 inch in each direction. The grille was set back by 2.0 inches, and the trim was treated with a silver-gray finish called Cerakote Titanium C-105P. Rather than the stock 14- or 15-inch wheels, Caged gets 18-inch wheels wrapped in Continental tires. Ringbrothers also added an independent rear suspension, Penske Racing coil-overs, and Baer brakes to improve the dynamics.

Ringbrothers Caged 1964.5 Ford Mustang

Ringbrothers says it put more than 4,200 hours into Caged and touched nearly every part to create the modern look with a stock-like appearance that the client wanted. The only factory Mustang parts are the wheel center caps, and many parts were created with a 3D printer.

While Ringbrothers has gone all-out on extreme builds like an 1,100-hp AMC Javelin, it's also rolled out other more subtle restomods, including the Hellcat-powered 1969 Dodge Charger named Captiv and a 1968 Mercury Cougar. Like Captiv, the Cougar is also powered by a Coyote engine.

The Coyote has clearly been a boon to hot rod builders, so they'll probably be happy that it's expected to stick around for the next-generation Mustang. Known internally as the S650 (the current Mustang is the S550), the new Mustang is scheduled to debut Sept. 14 at the revamped Detroit auto show. Both the Coyote and the current EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo-4 will likely stick around, along with a hybrid option. Sales should start in 2023, meaning the new Mustang will likely be a 2024 model.