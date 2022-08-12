The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning got a price, we drove the 2023 Nissan Z, and Honda teased the 2023 Pilot. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford announced details of the 2023 F-150 Lightning. The base price will increase $7,000 over the 2022 model year and range will get boosted by 10 miles with the big battery pack in base form. Ford said the price increase is due to "significant material cost increases and other factors" to justify the 17.5% upcharge.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Kia EV9 electric three-row crossover SUV undergoing track testing. The production car appears to feature similar styling as the striking EV9 concept car. The Telluride-sized crossover SUV will arrive for the 2024 model year.

Senior producer Joel Feder spent a long weekend living with the 2023 Nissan Z and compared it to the family's Z32 300ZX. While not perfect, the new Z exceeds expectations by pulling cool elements from the past, integrating the latest technology, and addressing the major issues with the 370Z.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric debuted to bring the dune buggy back for the EV era. With up to 300 miles of range from a 40-kwh battery pack, two electric motors powering the rear wheels, and the ability to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the modern Manx makes the dune buggy exciting again.

The 2023 Honda Pilot was teased in TrailSport form. The Pilot will mark the second vehicle in the Honda lineup to get the off-road-inspired TrailSport treatment, which will give the three-row crossover SUV a slightly lifted ride height, a redesigned fascia, different wheel patterns, and unique interior accents. Serious off-road modifications won't be on the table.