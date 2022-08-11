Ford is celebrating the launch of the Bronco on this day in 1966 with two new retro models for the 2023 Ford Bronco and 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.

On Thursday, the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition and Bronco Sport Heritage Edition were unveiled along with Heritage Limited Editions.

Ford said Bronco Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition orders will open at $44,305 and $66,895 later this year with initial orders prioritized for current Bronco reservation holders. Orders will open to all customers next year regardless of reservation status.

Ford will begin taking orders for Bronco Sport Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Editions now for $34,245 and $44,655, respectively.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition

That retro goodness

Essentially a visual upgrade kit, both the Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions feature a two-tone paint job with a painted white grille, roof, and wheels. The Ford lettering in the grille has been painted a contrasting red color, and white pinstripes line the body.

Full-size Bronco Heritage Editions up the retro flair with squared-off fenders while both models sketch Bronco script in the fender's pin striping.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition

Inside, Bronco Heritage Editions will have plaid cloth seats and a white instrument panel with console badging and model-specific floor mats. Bronco Sport Heritage Editions also get plaid cloth seats with white interior accents, but also feature a navy-colored instrument panel and interior plastics.

Bronco Heritage Editions will be available in five colors while Bronco Sport Heritage Editions will be available in seven colors including Robin's Egg Blue and Yellowstone metallic. A new Peak Blue is planned for the 2024 model year for full-size Broncos.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition

Based on Big Bend

Bronco Heritage Edition will be based on the Big Bend trim and be powered by a 2.3-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed manual transmission is standard while a 10-speed automatic will be an option. The Bronco's Sasquatch package—which adds long-travel Bilstein dampers, wider fender flares, 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires, front and rear lockers, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio—will be standard.

Bronco Sport Heritage Editions are also based on the Big Bend trim and have a 1.5-liter turbo-3 under the hood making 181 hp and 190 lb-ft. All-wheel drive comes standard, and there are five drive modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Sand.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Limited Edition 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition Limited Edition

Heritage Edition Limited Edition

Ford will only build 1,966 units of each the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition and Bronco Sport Limited Edition as a nod to the Bronco's 1966 introduction.

Limited Edition heritage Bronco models will swap the white wheels for painted black with full-size Broncos featuring dog-dish design centers and a white painted lip. Bronco Sport models stick with the white wheels but wrap them in 29-inch Falken Wildpeak AT3W tires. Broncos feature retro Bronco fender badging while Bronco Sports feature chrome badging on the lower portion of the front doors.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Limited Edition

Inside, Bronco Limited Editions feature leather-trimmed vinyl and plaid seats while Bronco Sport Limited Edition models feature leather-trimmed seats.

Full-size Bronco Limited Edition models swap the turbo-4 for the larger 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6 with 330 hp and 415 lb-ft. The 7-speed manual transmission option disappears with a 10-speed automatic as the standard and only option.

Bronco Sport Limited Edition models are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. A more advanced twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system with a differential lock is swapped in and the drive mode system gains Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl driving modes.