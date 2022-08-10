With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue.

Bentley is close to revealing its next bespoke creation. It's called the Batur, and Bentley said the car will introduce a new design language also destined for the brand's future electric vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One is finally in production, five years after it was first shown. The Formula 1-powered hypercar is built in the U.K., not far from the location where Mercedes' F1 cars are built.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: The 2023 Nissan Z digs into the past to exceed expectations

Bentley Batur bespoke special previews brand's new design language

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Older Kia Optima sedans recalled for falling ceiling plates

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning brings slightly more range for lots more money

Will EV tax credit price caps add urgency to arrival of affordable electric cars?

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster teased, debuts Aug. 19

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots and video: Major changes pegged for mid-cycle refresh

Toyota offering buyback of BZ4X EV as potential remedy for wheel recall