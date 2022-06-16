Mercedes-Benz in June revealed a redesigned GLC-Class that we'll see introduced for the 2023 model year, and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by AMG.

We've already spotted a prototype for the next GLC 63 and today we have fresh spy shots of a prototype for the next GLC 43.

The GLC-Class has grown slightly with its latest redesign, likely to give the recently launched GLB-Class a bit of breathing space while also adding interior space. The small crossover is be based on an updated version of Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform that underpins the current GLC-Class, with weight savings realized through the increased use of aluminum over steel..

This GLC 43 should arrive at dealerships about the same time as the regular crossover, while the GLC 63 range-topper may trail them by six months to a year. Exact timing for the market arrival of the new GLC-Class in the U.S. hasn't been announced.

We know this prototype is for the GLC 43 because of the four round exhaust tips at the rear. The prototype for the GLC 63 sported square-shaped exhaust tips, a signature design cue of AMG's top models.

Both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 are expected to adopt turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8 in the GLC 63.

The GLC 43 should have the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and mild-hybrid combo found in the redesigned C 43. The setup features an electrified turbocharger design similar to what's found in Formula 1, and is good for a peak 402 hp. The mild-hybrid setup can also add a temporary 13-hp boost during high-load situations.

As for the GLC 63, this model should adopt a sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on the same mild-hybrid setup as the GLC 43, but with an additional electric motor at the rear axle able to add up to 201 hp to bring the total output to around 643 hp. The new setup, signified by new E Performance branding, has already been previewed by AMG and debuts shortly in a redesigned C 63.