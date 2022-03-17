Ferrari's 488 GT3 will be replaced next year by a race car based on the new 296 GTB supercar. Ferrari has previewed the car today and confirmed it will skip the electrified components of its road car sibling.

Audi's A6 range will be expanded next year with an electric variant based on a dedicated EV platform and featuring unique styling. Audi has previewed the design of the car with a pair of concepts, one showing a sedan and the other a wagon, or Avant in Audi-speak.

Volkswagen's set to replace its Passat sedan with an EV forming part of the ID family of vehicles. The new EV isn't due until 2023 but a thinly veiled concept version will be presented next month at Auto China 2022 in Beijing.

2022-03-17

