Genesis currently builds all of its vehicles in its home market of Korea, but starting this year the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group will start building cars in the U.S.

Genesis on Wednesday announced that it will build the Electrified GV70 at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. It's part of a $7.4 billion investment Hyundai Motor Group plans in its U.S. operations though 2025, announced last May.

We'll also likely see Genesis build vehicles in China at some point, though no announcement has been made yet. Genesis only started sales in China last April.

The Montgomery plant is currently home to production of Hyundai's Elantra, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata and Tucson, but the Electrified GV70 isn't related to any of these models.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The small electric crossover made its debut last November at Auto Guangzhou 2021 in China. U.S. specs haven't been revealed but the version destined for the Chinese market has 482 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, all-wheel drive, and a claimed range approaching 300 miles.

An electric G80 known as the Electrified G80 is also planned for U.S. sale, though timing for this model is yet to be announced.

The first electric Genesis to start sales here will be the GV60. The compact crossover is due at dealerships later this year and can be reserved with a $500 refundable deposit.

Genesis said its full lineup will consist of EVs by 2030. At that point, the automaker expects to have a six-vehicle lineup.