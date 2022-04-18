The New York Police Department on Friday used the backdrop of the 2022 New York International Auto Show to reveal the first of its Ford Mustang Mach-E cop cars.

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services announced last December that city officials had chosen to order 184 of the electric crossovers for law enforcement and emergency response use, and the first of these will be on the beat this summer.

Today starts the 2022 @NYAutoShow at the @javitscenter. If you're in attendance, you may see our newest electric vehicle as we move to a greener fleet, the @Ford Mustang Mach-E. Stop by and say hello! pic.twitter.com/iDClnRYcvs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 15, 2022

New Yorkers will already be familiar with the Mustang Mach-E, as some taxi companies operating in the city already use them, naturally in a shade of yellow. One of those companies is Gravity which has both the Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y in its fleet.

DCAS said it chose the range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT for its police cruisers. This grade offers up 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, as well as an EPA-rated 270 miles of range. DCAS also said it has installed 29 fast chargers for use by the NYPD, as well as 103 fast chargers for public use. The plan is to install a further 275 fast chargers through 2022.

The electric crossovers replace aging internal-combustion powered models in the 6,200-vehicle NYPD fleet. The number of electric vehicles will be gradually increased until they make up the entire fleet by around 2035, according to DCAS.

“This order of all-electric Mach-Es will enable our law enforcement agencies to put electric models to the full test and work out maintenance, lights and sirens, charging, and other operational issues,” Keith Kerman, DCAS deputy commissioner, said in a statement. “It is a critical step towards our goal of a fully electric fleet.”

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E police pilot vehicle

The reveal of the NYPD's first Mustang Mach-E comes less than a year after a specially prepared Mustang Mach-E police pilot vehicle passed the Michigan State Police's annual police vehicle evaluation program, an influential program that police agencies around the country rely on for selection of their vehicles.

Ford, which is among the leading suppliers of police vehicles in the country, is yet to reveal what modifications its police-spec Mustang Mach-Es feature, apart from the obvious items like sirens and flashing lights.

Note, the Mustang Mach-E isn't the NYPD's first electric cruiser. The department last year started testing a Tesla Model 3 that had been converted for police duty. DCAS has hinted it may order up to 250 of the electric sedans.

For more New York auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.