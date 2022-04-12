Ford's redesigned Mustang has been spotted testing again, and our latest spy shots give us a clear look at the interior. Code-named the S650, this seventh-generation pony car will keep the V-8 but augment it with electrification.

Lamborghini plans to reveal no less than four new models this year, and the first of these has been revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. The car combines the power of the Huracan STO with the Huracan's rear-wheel-drive setup, and it also adopts a new look.

Honda will launch 30 EVs by 2030 and two of them will be sports cars. One of those electric sports cars may end up being a redesigned Acura NSX, judging by a teaser shot released today.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Honda teases 2 electric sports cars, including possible redesigned NSX

2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

1,050-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance becomes electric sedan's flagship

Will an EV shift in 2025-2035 be the most transformative period in the history of the automobile?

2023 Nissan Leaf heads to New York auto show with new look

Test drive: 2022 Ford Maverick right sizes the pickup truck

2023 Toyota BZ4X electric crossover comes with up to 252 miles of range, $43,215 price tag

Plug-in hybrid sales surprise: Jeep Wrangler 4xe outsells RAV4 Prime