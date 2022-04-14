Ferrari's 488 GT3 will be replaced next year by a race car based on the new 296 GTB supercar. Ferrari has previewed the car today and confirmed it will skip the electrified components of its road car sibling.

Land Rover's Range Rover has been redesigned for the 2022 model year, and we've just tested the new SUV. Right now it's available with V-8 and plug-in hybrid options, but an electric option is coming around 2024.

Genesis has wowed us yet again with another coupe concept. The Korean marque plans to go the full-electric route with a six-model lineup by 2030, and the new X Speedium Coupe concept shows what those future vehicles might look like.

