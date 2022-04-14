Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19.

The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.

A prototype for a convertible version of the 296 GTB has been recently spotted near Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, and it appeared to feature a retractable hard-top roof similar to the one used on other convertible Ferraris.

But apart from the new roof, the convertible version of the 296 GTB should be much the same as its fixed-roof counterpart. We'll remind you that the 296 GTB is a plug-in hybrid powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The peak output is 818 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of over 205 mph. A 7.45-kilowatt-hour battery makes a small electric range possible.

Ferrari is also testing a GT3-spec 296 GTB race car. It's set to compete from the 2023 motorsport season.

Stay tuned for Ferrari's surprise coming next week.