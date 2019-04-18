Porsche's newest 911, the 992 generation, has only just arrived but already the car's Targa body style is out testing with zero camouflage gear. This means the debut must be coming up fast. Just like its predecessor, the new Targa looks to feature the signature chunky rollover bar, along with a retractable soft-top roof and wraparound rear window.

Kia has made its Stinger sport sedan even more hardcore with some worthwhile mods introduced on a new GTS variant. The car was developed by Albert Biermann, a former BMW M engineering boss, and extensive testing was done on the Nürburgring. Unfortunately, just 800 will be built.

Mercedes-Benz's GLB, which was previewed as a concept earlier this week in China, is confirmed for a launch this summer. While the standard version will run turbo-4 engines, an electric EQB variant has been confirmed as well.

