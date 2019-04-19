The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class made its formal debut; the 2020 Nissan GT-R celebrated a milestone; and the 2020 Lincoln Corsair arrived. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class broke cover with up to 23-inch wheels, a Car Wash mode, and available second-row captain's chairs. It's the largest, most plush, and most tech-filled crossover SUV the German automaker will offer, for the time being.

GM's luxury division unveiled the replacement for the ATS and CTS: the 2020 Cadillac CT5. Cadillac can call it what it wants, but the CT5 is about the size of a BMW 5-Series and the CTS it replaces, which puts it firmly in the mid-size segment. It has turbocharged engines and a tiny trunk, and it rides on the fantastic Alpha rear-wheel-drive platform.

The Blue Oval's luxury division replaced the compact MKC crossover with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair. It's like a baby Aviator for city life with supple leather, all the chrome, and a raked roofline.

After only two years on the market, Kia added the 2020 Stinger GTS model to the lineup with new all-wheel-drive hardware, a Drift mode, and bright orange paint. Enthusiasts should be drooling. Unfortunately, only 800 Stinger GTS models will be made, though we can hope the technology trickles down to the standard car.

This year marks 50 years of the Nissan Z and GT-R sports cars. To celebrate, the Japanese automaker announced 50th anniversary editions of both at the 2019 New York auto show. The special-edition GT-R brings back the R34 model's Bayside Blue paint, while the Z features an appearance package that honors the number 46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) livery.