BMW is out testing prototypes for an electric SUV code-named the iNext. It's due in 2021 and will offer up to 400 miles of range and Level 3 self-driving capability.

The boss of Maserati has confirmed the reveal of the production Alfieri sports car at next year's Geneva International Motor Show. Unfortunately, sales won't start until 2021 or 2022.

The man behind the McLaren F1 has announced plans for a new supercar. It will be powered by a naturally aspirated V-12, feature a manual transmission, and perhaps most important of all it will have a central driving position.

2022 BMW iNext spy shots

Maserati Alfieri locked in for 2020 Geneva auto show

Gordon Murray's McLaren F1 successor to boast V-12 power and manual transmission

2019 Ford Ranger vs. 2019 Nissan Frontier: Compare Trucks

McLaren 720S Spider by MSO accentuates its aero in Geneva

Japanese judge releases former Nissan chairman Ghosn on bail

Tesla's new V3 Supercharger can add 75 miles in 5 minutes

The 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUV is an Outback for the next generation

BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid due in US in 2020

Honda plans all-electrified lineup for Europe by 2025