Audi has expanded its Q3 lineup for 2021 with a new entry-level grade badged the Q3 40.

It joins the existing Q3 45 and sees the price entry for Audi's compact crossover SUV drop to $34,000, down from the $34,700 price of entry attached to the 2020 Q3 45.

For 2021, the Q3 45's starting price rises to $36,000, as Audi now includes the previously available S Line sports styling pack as standard equipment. We'd say the small premium over the Q3 40 is worth as you also get extra power in addition to the sporty S Line kit. All prices mentioned exclude mandatory destination charges.

2021 Audi Q3

Both Q3 grades feature standard all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic, with the Q3 40 coming with 184 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque versus the Q3 45's 228 hp and 258 lb-ft.

Standard equipment on all Q3s includes a digital instrument cluster, eight-way power adjustable front seats, lane departure warning, and three-zone climate control.

New options for 2021 include an enhanced Technology pack with Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound audio system and traffic sign recognition, as well as a new Parking Assistance pack with park assist and a surround-view camera. There's also the new color Navarra Blue.

2021 Audi Q3

Sadly, the one option we really want still isn't there, and that's the 400-hp RS Q3. Audi also skips the Q3's Sportback body style here in the United States.

Deliveries of the 2021 Q3 start early next year.

For more on the Audi Q3, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.