2019 Genesis G70 review, 2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots, SCG 006 teaser: Car News Headlines

2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Hyundai's new luxury brand Genesis is entering the small sport sedan fray with the 2019 G70. Does it hold up against its more established competition? We've just taken one for a spin and have a first drive review in the links below.

Engineers from Hyundai are out testing a new generation of the Sonata, and we've just spotted a prototype. It's clear the designers are going with the sleek look of the Le Fil Rouge concept car unveiled earlier this year.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced plans for a retro sports car. It will look like a Ferrari 275 GTS of the 1960s but come packing a supercharged V-8 nicked from the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

