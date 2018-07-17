2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots

Jul 17, 2018
2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hyundai is close to finalizing a redesigned Sonata with styling inspired by the handsome Le Fil Rouge concept car (shown below) unveiled in March at the Geneva auto show.

A prototype for the new mid-size sedan has been spotted at the Nürburgring and looks to be wearing its final skin. A few details are missing however, such as the production taillights and side skirts.

Elements borrowed from the concept include the fastback roof leading to a large duck-tail spoiler. The sculpting on some of the panels as well as the short overhangs and multi-slatted grille are also reminiscent of the concept, albeit in toned-down form.

Hyundai describes the look as “sensuous sportiness.”

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept

It isn't clear what Hyundai plans for the mechanical setup. The current Sonata is offered with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a 2.4-liter inline-4, as well as a plug-in hybrid option. Most of these options should carry over though we could see the 1.6-liter turbo dropped. Drive should be to the front wheels.

The redesigned Sonata is expected on sale in the fall of 2019 as a 2020 model. It means we should see the debut in the first half 2019. In other markets it might continue with the i40 name the current Sonata uses.

Key rivals for the Sonata like the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry have all been updated or redesigned in the recent past, and with sales of mainstream sedans on the decline, competition in this segment will be tougher than ever.

Also in the works at Hyundai is a new full-size SUV that the Korean automaker previewed in June with the Grandmaster concept.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
