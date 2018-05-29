2019 Volkswagen T-Cross spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Almost a year on from the reveal of the compact T-Roc, another member of Volkswagen’s expanded SUV family has been spotted.

The latest prototype is for a new subcompact SUV that VW previewed at the 2016 Geneva auto show with the T-Cross Breeze concept (shown below).

It’s likely the production model will keep the T-Cross name, just as we’ve seen with the transition of the T-Roc from concept to production.

Although the T-Cross concept was in the form of a convertible, the production version it will spawn will feature a conventional five-door SUV body. A convertible option hasn’t been ruled out, though.

The subcompact SUV is closely related to the latest Polo. It will replace the unloved CrossPolo in VW’s lineup and may eventually spawn an Audi sibling badged a Q1.

Underpinning the vehicle is the smallest version of VW’s MQB platform. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions are expected, as are manual and dual-clutch transmission options. Powertrains will likely be shared with the latest Polo.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Look for a debut of the T-Cross early next year. Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Kia Stonic.

Unfortunately, the vehicle will likely prove too small for American tastes so don't expect to see one in local showrooms. VW also ruled out selling the T-Roc here. Instead, we'll get our own compact SUV styled like the mid-size Atlas. It enters production in 2020.

Other new SUVs from VW include the recently revealed redesigned Touareg, which we also miss out on, as well as a smaller version of the Atlas and an electric offering based on 2017's ID Crozz concept.