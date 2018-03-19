VW teases US-bound compact SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for U.S.-bound Volkswagen compact SUV Enlarge Photo

The United States misses out on the compact T-Roc crossover SUV, but local Volkswagen fans can look forward to a similar sized offering from the German automaker in the next couple of years.

The new SUV was teased during VW's annual press conference held in Wolfsburg, Germany on Wednesday. It will fill the void in the all-important compact SUV segment in VW's local lineup, a void created by the Tiguan growing into a small SUV for its second generation.

According to Automotive News (subscription required), the new SUV will go on sale in China this August. U.S. supply will be sourced from VW's plant in Pueblo, Mexico, though production at the Mexican plant isn't due to start until 2020.

The SUV will be VW's first vehicle originally intended for the Chinese market to be sold in other regions. It won't be sold in Europe, however, likely due to it lacking the content of VW's other models sold there.

VW last year confirmed to Motor Authority that an SUV smaller than the Tiguan would be sold in the U.S., though not the T-Roc. It was thought at the time that the SUV would be a new subcompact SUV based on the T-Cross Breeze concept from the 2016 Geneva auto show. Instead, we'll see this new compact SUV.

Judging from the teaser, the vehicle will resemble a scaled-down version of the mid-size Atlas. It will be based on the Volkswagen Group's flexible MQB platform and likely offer a powertrain lineup consisting of turbocharged inline-4 units.

Potential rivals include the Jeep Compass, Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR.