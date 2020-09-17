Ford has confirmed that we'll see its battery-electric F-150 hit the market in mid-2022. The zero-emission F-150 will be Ford's quickest and most powerful pickup to date, and a prototype was demonstrated in June towing one million pounds.

A company in the United Kingdom has unveiled a quad bike powered by a 1,100-horsepower V-10. If you're brave enough to push it to the limit, you'll be able to rocket to 62 mph from rest in 2.5 seconds and keep accelerating until you reach over 217 mph.

The Volkswagen Group is reportedly looking to sell Bugatti to Croatian EV technology company Rimac. Fellow VW Group brand Porsche already owns 15.5% of Rimac and under the deal this stake may grow to 49%.

