Ford on Thursday provided fresh details on its planned battery-electric F-150 pickup truck.

The F-150 has been redesigned for 2021, with the new generation due to enter production in November. Buyers seeking the electric version will have to wait until mid-2022, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2023 model.

Production of the electric F-150 will be handled at Ford's Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been churning out Ford pickups since 1948. Ford will spend over $700 million at the plant to prepare it for the electric F-150, as well as the hybrid F-150 PowerBoost which will also be built at the plant.

The F-150 PowerBoost is coming for the 2021 model year and will pair an electric motor with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, but its small 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery means it won't have a pure electric range. That's where the electric F-150 will step in. Ford is holding back details but is happy to confirm the zero-emission truck will offer more power than any F-150 to date. Ford is also yet to confirm how powerful the F-150 PowerBoost will be.

2021 Ford F-150

The electric F-150 will come with a dual-motor powertrain, helping it to deliver traction. It will also accelerate quicker than any F-150 to date and have the ability to tow heavy trailers. Ford in June used a prototype to tow 10 double-decker train cars weighing a combined one million pounds.

Other new attributes electric F-150 owners can look forward to over the regular truck include a front trunk (aka a frunk), less frequent maintenance, and a power take-off.

When it arrives, it will already have a lot of competition. In addition to the already revealed Tesla Cybertruck, Lordstown Endurance, Nikola Badger and Rivian R1T, General Motors plans a GMC Hummer EV and Chevy pickup both offering up to 400 miles of range.

Note, the electric pickup isn't the only new F-150 variant Ford still in the works. A new F-150 Raptor is also in the pipeline and expected to arrive for the 2021 model year.