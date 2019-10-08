The Chevrolet Colorado is getting its mid-cycle overhaul for the 2021 model year, and thanks to the success of its enthusiast-friendly ZR2 model, it's getting a little love at November's SEMA show to mark the occasion.

Refreshes such as these are largely cosmetic affairs, so we're not surprised that Chevy's announcement gave no indication that 2021 will bring any new features to the Colorado. Instead, it's getting a few exterior tweaks to further differentiate the trims, with the off-road-spec Z71 and ZR2 models getting the most attention.

Every variant gets some front-end updates. The grille, lower bumper and skid plates are all new, with the lower end WT and LT models denoted by new gold Chevrolet bowtie badges. The Z71 is set apart by a black bowtie, but otherwise looks identical up front. In addition, all models will now sport tailgates with "Chevrolet" embossed across the center, rather than the simple bowtie on previous years.

The ZR2 is getting a new look that was quite clearly influenced by the range-topping Bison. A new, punched-out front bumper greatly expands the blackout elements of the ZR2's nose, and it's the only model to wear the "Chevrolet" grille crossbar rather than the bowtie found on other trims.

Chevy also says the ZR2's new look improves forward visibility, but it's not clear from the description or pictures how exactly that was accomplished.

While the ZR2 offers plenty of off-road capability, the Bison package serves as the lineup's halo off-roader. The ZR2 Bison sold out so quickly for the 2019 model year that Chevrolet has alerted its up-fitting partner, AEV, that it should expect a larger allotment for 2020—perhaps as much as 25 percent more.

The 2021 Colorado will debut at the SEMA show which opens on November 5 in Las Vegas.