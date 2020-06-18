Buick on Wednesday revealed the 2021 Velite 7, a compact crossover SUV with battery-electric power.

The Velite 7 has been developed for the Chinese market and is based on the same platform underpinning the Chevrolet Bolt EV, in this case General Motors' BEV2 platform.

The platform in the 2020 Bolt EV features an electric motor up front and a 66-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 259 miles of range. A similar setup should feature in the Velite 7.

Buick is saving the full details until closer to the vehicle's market launch scheduled for late 2020. As mentioned above, the Velite 7 has been developed for the Chinese market. China is Buick's most important market accounting for about 80% of its sales.

Buick is unlikely to offer the vehicle in the United States but a lightly restyled version will be sold here as the Chevy Bolt EUV. The Bolt EUV is due in mid-2021 as a 2022 model. GM does the same with the discontinued Chevy Volt which is still on sale in China as the Buick Velite 5. Velite is Buick's sub-brand in China for electrified vehicles.