2019 Acura MDX A-Spec priced from $55,795

Acura is boosting interest in its MDX with a new-for-2019 MDX A-Spec model, which is on sale now priced from $55,795. That's up on the 2019 MDX base model, which is priced from $45,295. Both figures include destination.

Unveiled in March at the 2018 New York auto show, the A-Spec upgrade is essentially a sport appearance package that adds a touch of aggression to the mid-size luxury SUV via revised fascias and dark accents.

It comes with all-wheel drive and also adds 20-inch wheels, low profile tires, and larger diameter exhaust tips. For the interior, the A-Spec upgrade brings sport seats trimmed in red or black leather with black Alcantara inserts, as well as contrast stitching, unique A-Spec gauges, sport pedals, and a thick-rimmed sport steering wheel.

Currently, the A-Spec upgrade is only available with the MDX's 3.5-liter V-6, which is rated at 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Those looking for more power can opt for the MDX Sport Hybrid, whose V-6-based hybrid powertrain is good for 321 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the 2019 MDX Sport Hybrid will be announced next month.

Other changes to the MDX for 2019 include tweaks to the vehicle's nine-speed automatic transmission for smoother acceleration. Adjustable dampers are now also available across the range instead of only on the MDX Sport Hybrid.

Acura also lists an expanded color palette, new wheel patterns, and additional interior trim options as new for 2019, and all models come standard with a suite of electronic driver aids including collision warning, adaptive cruise control with crawling, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.