Audi TT, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Vazirani Shul: Today's Car News

BMW's ReachNow app now with Uber-rivaling... Car Tech
2 hours ago
Audi updates TT sports car Sports Cars
3 hours ago
Audi TT RoadsterEnlarge Photo
Audi's TT sports car has just received a facelift. The updated car will reach showrooms early next year, bringing more standard features and extra power with it.
Despite having just introduced a new A-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz will soon introduce a redesigned CLA. Our latest prototypes suggest the new CLA will resemble a scaled-down version of the latest CLS.
There's an Indian firm with a concept previewing a new supercar in the works. The firm is called Vazirani, and its Shul supercar concept features a range-extended electric powertrain with a micro-turbine as the range extender.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
