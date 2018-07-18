Audi updates TT sports car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi's third-generation TT sports car has received some tweaks as it passes the midway point in its life cycle (the car arrived for 2016).

They include revised looks, increased standard equipment, and most important of all some extra power under the hood.

Specifications for the United States are yet to be announced but in other markets the updated TT will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with outputs of 194 (TT 40), 242 (TT 45) and 302 (TTS) horsepower. That compares to the current TT, which in these parts also comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 but only two outputs: 220 (TT) and 292 (TTS) hp.

All engines in the updated TT are paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and each power source is also fitted with a particulate filter. An updated TT RS is also in the works and should continue with the current model's 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 good for 400 hp.

Beyond the powertrain upgrades, the updated TT features as standard a digital instrument cluster, driving modes selector, rain and light sensors, heated side mirrors, and a multi-function steering wheel. Also standard are illuminated USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless pairing of devices.

A new feature is an available performance screen for the instrument cluster. Switching to this provides the driver with information on the engine output currently in use, as well as the torque and g-forces.

You'll be able to spot the updated TT thanks to a revised grille with a more sculpted look to its frame. There are also larger intakes on the side of the front fascia. The designers have also removed the cap under the signature TT fuel filler flap. It means the driver can now insert the gas pump nozzle directly into the opening, just like on a race car.

The standard wheels measure 17 inches in diameter but Audi offers 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels, including a new Audi Sport design.

The updated TT goes on sale in Europe late this year. It should arrive in local showrooms in early 2019.