Audi updates TT sports car

Jul 18, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Audi TT

Audi's third-generation TT sports car has received some tweaks as it passes the midway point in its life cycle (the car arrived for 2016).

They include revised looks, increased standard equipment, and most important of all some extra power under the hood.

Specifications for the United States are yet to be announced but in other markets the updated TT will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with outputs of 194 (TT 40), 242 (TT 45) and 302 (TTS) horsepower. That compares to the current TT, which in these parts also comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 but only two outputs: 220 (TT) and 292 (TTS) hp.

Audi TT

Audi TT

Enlarge Photo

All engines in the updated TT are paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and each power source is also fitted with a particulate filter. An updated TT RS is also in the works and should continue with the current model's 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 good for 400 hp.

Beyond the powertrain upgrades, the updated TT features as standard a digital instrument cluster, driving modes selector, rain and light sensors, heated side mirrors, and a multi-function steering wheel. Also standard are illuminated USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless pairing of devices.

A new feature is an available performance screen for the instrument cluster. Switching to this provides the driver with information on the engine output currently in use, as well as the torque and g-forces.

Audi TT

Audi TT

Enlarge Photo

You'll be able to spot the updated TT thanks to a revised grille with a more sculpted look to its frame. There are also larger intakes on the side of the front fascia. The designers have also removed the cap under the signature TT fuel filler flap. It means the driver can now insert the gas pump nozzle directly into the opening, just like on a race car.

The standard wheels measure 17 inches in diameter but Audi offers 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels, including a new Audi Sport design.

The updated TT goes on sale in Europe late this year. It should arrive in local showrooms in early 2019.

HI-RES GALLERY: Audi TT
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots and video
Audi updates TT sports car Audi updates TT sports car
2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed: when the parking lot is a show of its own 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed: when the parking lot is a show of its own
India startup Vazirani unveils Shul supercar concept India startup Vazirani unveils Shul supercar concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.