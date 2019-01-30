Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition toasts the past





Following its global reveal in December, Audi has provided details on the U.S.-spec TT 20th Anniversary Edition.

The toast to the sports car's lineage starts at $53,895, which includes a $995 destination fee. For those who want to ring in the car's anniversary sans roof, Audi charges $57,795 for the roadster. No matter coupe or roadster, both TT 20th Anniversary Edition models come with nods to the car's past, specifically, an interior akin to TTS Roadster concept that premiered at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.

1995 Audi TTS concept interior

The concept car's interior (pictured above) featured a Mocassin Brown color on the seats, steering wheel, and some accent panels. The TT 20th Anniversary Edition (pictured below) recalls the color with a production leather upholstery finished in Mocassin Brown. The steering wheel also sees the same hue, but the S Sport seats gain decorative leather strips and yellow-contrasting stitching arrayed as a modern interpretation of the original TT's baseball-style stitch. Finally, each cabin receives a plaque with the car's production number and a "TT 20 Years" marking.

2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition

Every car comes standard with the Technology package, which bundles the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster with navigation, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.

The exterior gains a badge that reads "20 Years of TT" on the front fender, and matte-finished Audi rings are etched into the rear sills. Buyers can choose from Aviator Gray pearl metallic or the U.S.-exclusive Nimbus Gray metallic exterior colors. High-gloss black trim and unique 19-inch wheels decorate Audi's commemorative TT timepiece, while trumpet-style exhaust tips, and OLED taillights formerly exclusive to the TT RS complete the limited-edition car's look.

2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition

Unlike the global TT 20th Anniversary Edition, the U.S. model has only one powertrain configuration. The sports car features a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 228 horsepower paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Elsewhere in the world, Audi will offer two flavors: 197-hp and 245-hp versions, and the latter also gains a manual transmission option and all-wheel drive.

Still, the 228 hp will send the TT 20th Anniversary Edition coupe from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, and the roadster will complete the same sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Audi told Motor Authority last December that the brand will build 999 examples of the special-edition car. Of those, only 80 TT 20th Anniversary Edition cars will reach the U.S., split 50/50 between the coupe and convertible. They are on sale now, so if you want one, you had better act quickly.