2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition races into model lineup

Jan 30, 2019

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

Jaguar will honor the brand's racing heritage with a new special-edition F-Type for the 2020 model year, the company announced Wednesday. The F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition will race into dealerships equipped with numerous special touches.

Based on the R Dynamic model and available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the Checkered Flag Limited Edition is available exclusively in Caldera Red, Fuji White, or Carpathian Gray. All coupes receive a black-contrast roof paired with one of the three color options, while both coupes and convertibles gain the Exterior Black Design Pack as standard, which features extended side sills in, you guessed, black. Also standard are 20-inch black wheels with a unique design, special badging, and red brake calipers.

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

The interior receives Ebony Windsor Leather and standard performance seats. The standard delta aluminum center console trim is also swapped for a dark brushed aluminum trim to compliment the dark leather. Buyers also get color-contrast stitching in either red or cirrus. Checkered flag branding is debossed into the headrests, and a checkered flag logo is present on the steering wheel at the 12 o'clock position, finished in a red leather band.

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

All Checkered Flag Limited Editions come with an infotainment system that includes a standard 10-inch infotainment screen and premium Meridian audio. As for options, buyers can select heated and cooled performance seats.

CHECK OUT: Jaguar reportedly considering electric option for F-Type

Jaguar will offer the Checkered Flag Limited Edition on both the rear-wheel-drive F-Type with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine and the all-wheel-drive model powered by the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. The former produces 296 horsepower, and the version with two extra cylinders creates 380 hp.

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

Pricing for the F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition starts at $72,925 for a 2.0-liter coupe, and rises to $75,325 for a convertible, including destination. Those who need the extra power (and wonderful soundtrack) from the V-6 will need to pony up $95,525 for a coupe and $97,925 for a convertible.

The prices reflect about a $10,000 increase over the base F-Type coupe for a turbo-4 model, which starts at $62,625, and a $7,000 premium over a similarly equipped F-Type AWD with the supercharged V-6, which costs $88,325.

