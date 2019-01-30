Porsche counts down its top 5 fastest street-legal cars





Porsche knows a thing or two about building sports cars, but the brand's "Top 5" series returns with an episode dedicated to the fastest among the marque's historic portfolio.

The fifth spot goes to a bread-and-butter Porsche model, the current 911 Turbo S. With a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 engine pumping 580 horsepower, the sports car easily cracks 205 mph. Not only can it run to incredibly high speeds, it'll clip the 0-62 mph sprint in just 2.9 seconds.

We quickly move into supercar territory with No. 4. The Porsche Carrera GT. The "oughties" darling packs a 5.7-liter V-10 engine and 612 hp. With the massive engine onboard, the Carrera GT tops out at 207 mph. However, the 0-62 mph is one second slower than the 911 Turbo S at 3.9 seconds. This competition is measured by top speed, though, so it comes in fourth.

Yet, No. 3 isn't a modern supercar. It's the Porsche 959 S, which many consider the world's first supercar. In the mid-1980s, the 959 produced somewhere around 515 hp from a 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6. We say "somewhere" because each of the 29 customers was able to choose their final horsepower output, and no two were the same. Porsche pegs a 515 hp model to achieve a top speed of 210 mph. That may be the most impressive figure on this list.

The runner up is no surprise. It's the 911 GT2 RS. With a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine and 690 hp on tap, the current range-topping 911 will max out at 211 mph. For those looking for 0-62 mph thrills, the figure comes in only 2.8 seconds. The GT2 RS also held two Nürburgring Nordscheife lap records for production cars.

Finally, No. 1 is the modern-day Porsche hypercar—the 918 Spyder. A 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V-8 engine provides most of the gusto, but it works in concert with two electric motors. The combined output is a staggering 887 hp, which propels the car to a top speed of 214 mph.

Take a look at the cars in action in the video above, and dream about your favorite in your garage.