Jaguar reportedly considering electric option for F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar is in the process of drawing up plans for its next F-Type and one of the options reportedly on the table is an available electric powertrain.

Autocar reported Tuesday that the next F-Type is due by 2021 and that an electric powertrain is just one of the options being looked at, though even if approved the zero-emission powertrain might not be available at the car's launch. To offset the weight of the batteries, the British magazine claimed Jaguar might utilize increased use of aluminum over steel in the construction.

The move would fit with rumors that Jaguar is also considering turning into a full electric car brand, starting with the next XJ. Offering an electric option on the F-Type would help bridge the gap.

Although there was talk early on about the F-Type turning into a mid-engined car for its redesign, it appears Jaguar has settled on a front-engined format possibly with a larger body for proper 2+2 seating. The move should help fill the void of the XK line.

It's also thought that Jaguar will replace its current 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 borrowed from BMW.

What's clear is that every powertrain offered in the next F-Type will offer some form of electrification, meaning a hybrid powertrain is likely. Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth confirmed in 2017 that every model from the automaker launched from 2020 will feature some form of electrification.

An electric option for the F-Type could prove popular; the automaker announced in August an electric conversion for the E-Type after receiving a number of requests following the presentation of 2017's E-Type Zero EV concept.