Porsche 908 Short Tail heads to Monterey Car Week auction

The vintage Porsche market is hot right now. From 964's reimagined by Singer to even older 911s, people are prepared to pour primo cash for an old Porsche.

While those old road cars are cool, do you want to see how to kick things up a notch? Of course you do, and we're here to help.

Say hello to this Porsche 908 K. It's a sultry race track stunner and a rare one at that, and it's set to cross the RM Sotheby's auction block during August's 2018 Monterey Car week. Rich folks, consider your bank accounts forewarned.

Plenty of old Porsches are special, but this one is a bit more special than most. Porsche built the 908 with the goal of having a sleek race offering for vehicles with slightly smaller engines. Twelve cylinders could be shoved into the larger, heavier 917 race cars, but Porsche utilized a flat-8 with its 908. This is a 3.0-liter engine and it produces 350 horsepower, which would be a blast in a car that weighs just 1,430 pounds, which the 908 did.

For its first year of existence, the Porsche Works team experimented with a special shorter body. Dubbed the Kurzheck cars, just five short-tail 908s were built and not many are still kicking around. This one, however, appears ready to rip. That's because it didn't see much action on the race track. Porsche entered the car in the 1968 1000 Kilometres of Spa-Francorchamps endurance race, but it lasted just over 32 laps before crashing out due to wet conditions.

The car was then sold to a collector in Switzerland where...it did nothing. The car sat in storage for decades. Eventually it was rescued and sold to a gentleman who handed the car over to a professional restoration team. Since then, this 908 has appeared at vintage racing events and in museums. Now it heads to Monterey, California to be sold off, and where you can be sure that Porsche fanatics will be on hand to outdo each other. This one could get interesting.

Still, our money for the best car heading to this auction is...a 1966 Ford GT40 that was part of the 1-2-3- finish at Le Mans.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.