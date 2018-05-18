Shelby Series 2, Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel, VW van: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Enlarge Photo

Remember the Shelby Series 1? The sexy sports car was the first and only standalone car developed by Shelby American. The company has now announced a conversion package that enables output to be more than doubled to 800 horsepower.

Chevy's redesigned Silverado 1500 has a six-strong powertrain lineup. One of the new options is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel. It will be available early next year.

Volkswagen no longer sells a van in the United States, but the automaker has a good assortment in other markets. One is the California van designed for camping, and we just tested one on U.S. soil.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Shelby reveals Series 2 mod for its sole standalone sports car

Chevy adds turbocharged gas and diesel options to Silverado 1500

2018 Volkswagen California first drive review: forbidden fruit you can live in

2018 Tesla Model 3 scores "Superior" rating for its crash-avoidance tech

2020 Audi S8 spy shots and video

Shell Airflow Starship semi truck leaves San Diego on record fuel-economy run

Here's how Mazda goes about reducing turbo lag

Proposal to roll back fuel economy standards could reach White House next week

2020 BMW 7-Series spy shots

Bitcoin processing uses more power than Teslas do, for now