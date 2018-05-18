2018 Bentley Continental GT, 2018 Ford Mustang, 2020 Chevy Corvette: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang GT Peformance Package Level 2 Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Bentley Continental GT; took a spin in the 2018 Ford Mustang GT with the Performance Package Level 2; and spotted the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

The wait is finally over as we have slid behind the wheel of the gorgeous new 2019 Bentley Continental GT to bring you a review. The verdict? Its beauty pairs perfectly with its new found agility courtesy of a new platform borrowed from Porsche.

Italian firm Aznom Automotive has created a coach-built pickup truck named the Atulux. Part truck, part sedan, the vehicle starts life as a Ram 1500 and then gets transformed into a luxury vehicle akin to a Maybach.

Ford let us loose on public roads and the race track in the 2018 Mustang GT equipped with the Performance Package Level 2. A skunk works project, the new package transforms the GT into a true sports car with agility one expects of a Shelby.

After nearly 30 years the incredible suspension technology created by Bose will finally see production thanks to ClearMotion. Set to hit the market in 2019, the technology essentially creates a digital chassis with an active suspension setup using actuators.

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted testing on public roads, again. The new C8 model appears to be about the size of the current C7 Corvette, but with a lower and wider stance.