Mercedes-Maybach digital headlights: more than meets the eye

Mar 10, 2018

2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class digital headlights

Mercedes-Maybach aims to rethink what a car's headlights can do for the driver and for pedestrians. The brand revealed its digital headlight technology equipped on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which better controls regular lighting function, but can also display information on the road itself.

Before you ask, no, the technology isn't bound for the U.S., as it wouldn't comply with Department of Transportation regulations. Europeans with deep pockets will see the first application of the digital lights the first time they take their Maybach S-Class sedans out at night.

The brand said the light features one million pixels per headlight that can pinpoint where light needs to shine for most effective illumination. It can also dramatically cut down on light shining at oncoming drivers. A powerful processing chip works with cameras and sensor systems to relay data to a computer, which then evaluates the surroundings in milliseconds to constantly adapt the headlights for proper light distribution.

Now for the really cool stuff. The digital lights can also project symbols and images on the road to help guide the driver and make pedestrians and other drivers aware of conditions. The system can project guidelines to correspond with the car's width to maneuver through, say, a construction site; an extended pedestrian mark will display an arrow pointing out a pedestrian entering a "danger zone" in the road; and a distance mark works with proximity controls to mark the distance on the road.

But, wait, there's more. The digital lights can project a small number of symbols onto the road to display relevant information. These include a low-grip, construction site, rear-end collision, lane-keep, blind-spot, and speed symbols.

It's a shame we won't see this kind of technology in the U.S. for now, but Maybach plans for the technology to grace the S-Class in limited production during the first half of 2018.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class digital headlights
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show
China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva
2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option 2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option
Mercedes-Maybach digital headlights: more than meets the eye Mercedes-Maybach digital headlights: more than meets the eye
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.