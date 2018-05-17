$263,000 coach-built Ram 1500 is the Maybach of pickup trucks





When money is no issue, you can afford to do things differently. That's exactly what the Italian firm Aznom Automotive has done with its Atulux pickup truck-sedan mashup. The coach-built pickup features extensive upgrades to create a luxurious experience far out of reach from the typical Ram 1500 buyer. How far out of reach? It costs $263,000.

Atalux stands for All Terrain Utility Luxury. The project starts with a typical Ram 1500, but Aznom has doubled the crew cab's size and completely reworked the cockpit for an experience that wouldn't be out of place in a Maybach. There isn't much to talk about in the way of exterior design. The Atulux isn't the prettiest thing to stare at with its Ram-Honda Ridgeline mashed up looks. But, inside, it's a different story.

The cabin is covered in swaths of luxurious materials such as full-grain Nubuck leather and Alcantara upholstery offset by wood trim. The center console is made from steamed and bleached oak. It provides access to whiskey glasses, two crystal bottles for fine spirits, and even a coffee maker. The two rear-seat passengers will also have access to a fridge, two 17-inch TVs with an Xbox video game system, and more whiskey glasses in the side arms. All benefit from the sound of a 1200-watt audio system complete with 10 speakers and a subwoofer, but the rear seats are certainly the place to be.

For the most serene driving experience, the company also lines the cabin with additional sound deadening material. The truck rides on a four-corner air suspension and uses the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. To gather up the extra weight of the truck, Aznom upgrades the brakes to 16.5-inch front rotors with eight-piston calipers and 15-inch rear rotors.



The company did not provide a full pricing breakdown, but the model pictured costs $263,000, and there is no mention of how to get it back from Italy. Aznom offers full customization of the leather and wood options, which should work for those who want to do things differently.

For those with money burning a hole in their pocket, order books are now open.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.