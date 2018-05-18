Chevy adds turbocharged gas and diesel options to Silverado 1500

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chevrolet on Friday announced a six-strong powertrain lineup for its redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 pickup truck, including two new turbocharged options to really bring the fight to the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

The new turbocharged options include a 2.7-liter inline-4 and a 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel (available early 2019), which will be a boon to buyers looking to reduce their fuel bills without giving up performance.

The turbocharged options join the familiar 4.3-liter V-6 and 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8s offered in the previous-generation Silverado 1500. Chevy counts two versions of its 5.3-liter V-8, one with the older Active Fuel Management (AFM) cylinder deactivation system that can run on half the number of cylinders to save fuel, and another with the new Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) system that can operate on any number of cylinders, so in a V-8 from one to eight.

On top of this, there are also three transmission types that vary depending on the chosen powertrain, all of them automatics. They come with six, eight and 10 forward gears, respectively.

The complete list is as follows:

4.3-liter V-6 (with AFM): 6-speed automatic, 285 horsepower, 305 pound-feet of torque

2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 (with AFM): 8-speed automatic, 310 hp, 348 lb-ft

3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel: 10-speed automatic, power and torque TBA

5.3-liter V-8 (with AFM): 6-speed automatic, 355 hp, 383 lb-ft

5.3-liter V-8 (with DFM): 8-speed automatic, 355 hp, 383 lb-ft

6.2-liter V-8 (with DFM): 10-speed automatic, 420 hp, 460 lb-ft