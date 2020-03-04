Aston Martin built a bespoke speedster blending parts from the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. The result is a lightweight, V-12-powered supercar that sadly will only be built in a run of 88 cars. It means your chances of seeing one on the road are close to nil.

Audi is set to launch an electric super sedan called the E-Tron Gran Turismo, or E-Tron GT for short. The car will be based on the Porsche Taycan's J1 platform and should be on the market in 2021. The first prototypes have been spotted.

Bugatti has launched a new track-focused version of its Chiron hypercar. It's called the Chiron Pur Sport, and it was developed using lessons learned from the Chiron-based Divo program. Compared to the $5.8 million Divo, the Chiron Pur Sport is a real bargain at $3.35 million.

