The Geneva International Motor Show may have been canceled but all the major debuts are still taking place online. One of the highlights is the arrival of the new McLaren 765LT. The car is a lighter, more powerful version of the 720S which is already one of the best supercars currently on sale.

The new 911 Turbo based on the 992 generation of Porsche's sports car icon has been revealed, in spicier Turbo S grade. The car packs 640 horsepower, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

Mercedes-Benz is bringing a smarter, more stylish and more efficient E-Class to showrooms late this year. The range will also include the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader for the first time here in the United States.

