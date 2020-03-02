BMW's X5 M and X6 M performance SUVs have been redesigned for the 2020 model year. We recently took a spin and came away impressed but also a bit sad because we couldn't spend time with them on a track.

Another vehicle we recently tested was the Audi S4, which has been updated for 2020. The mechanicals haven't changed but there are major improvements in the cabin.

A new video from Porsche takes you inside the factory where the Taycan is made. Thankfully there's no music overlay, so you get to hear the relaxing sounds of man and machine working together to bring the electric super sedan to life.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

