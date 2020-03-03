Porsche has a new 911 on its hands, the 992 generation, and this means we'll soon see new versions of favorites like the Turbo and GT3 hitting dealers.

The new 911 Turbo is the first out of the gate, with the covers coming off the car on Tuesday. Only the spicier Turbo S model has been revealed for now, in both coupe and convertible body styles, but the reveal of the slightly tamer Turbo model shouldn't be far.

Both are due in showrooms in late 2020 as 2021 models. Pricing for the Turbo S will start at $‭204,850‬ for the coupe and ‭$217,650‬ for the convertible, including destination. Pricing for the Turbo will be announced when that model is revealed.

Porsche hasn't pulled any surprises with the design nor the specifications. Power comes from a newly developed 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 that is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and spins all four wheels. Peak output is 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which is up significantly on the 580 hp and 553 lb-ft of the outgoing Turbo S, and full torque is now available on demand unlike in the previous generation where it was only available for brief periods. The new Turbo is also expected to have a higher output than the old Turbo S, with the hp rating expected to come in at 600 hp.

With its supercar levels of power and one of the quickest-shifting transmissions in a production car, the Turbo S will sprint to 60 mph from rest in just 2.6 seconds (2.7 seconds for the convertible), or 0.2 seconds quicker than its predecessor. Keep the accelerator floored and the car will reach 124 mph in 8.9 seconds, pass the quarter-mile mark in 10.5 seconds, and eventually top out at 205 mph.

The body of the new Turbo S is wider than its predecessor, measuring 72.44 inches across at the front and a massive 74.8 inches at the rear to accommodate a widened track. The rear is also close to 2.0 inches wider than on the regular Carrera, resulting in a very sexy wide-body look. Filling the large wheel arches are staggered wheels measuring 20 inches and with 255/35-size tires at the front and 21 inches with 315/30-size tires at the rear.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

For improved handling, there's 4-wheel steering as standard, plus sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers. Porsche also fits carbon-ceramic brake rotors as standard. These measure 16.5 inches at the front and are clamped down by 10-piston calipers. A drive mode selector is included and comes with the same Wet Mode that all 992-generation 911s feature. This detects water on the road and automatically preconditions the stability and ABS systems to suit.

For track enthusiasts, Porsche will also launch the new 992-generation GT3 later this year. We were given a glimpse of the car during Porsche's Super Bowl LIV spot.

And further out, the Turbo S should eventually be electrified to the tune of 700 hp, though this isn't expected to happen until the updated 992.2 is introduced around 2023. Yes, Porsche is working on a hybrid 911 and the Turbo S is a good starting point. It fits with Porsche’s top-down strategy for electrification, which has seen a hybrid powertrain used for the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models.