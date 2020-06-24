Porsche's hardcore—and highly desirable—718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder made a return for 2020, but without the available dual-clutch transmission many had expected. Instead, the sole transmission was a 6-speed manual.

While there's nothing wrong with the manual, it doesn't satisfy buyers seeking the speed and ease that only a DCT can offer. Porsche has now remedied the issue for 2021 by making a 7-speed DCT available on the cars. The DCT has also made its way into the 718's GTS 4.0 models that were unveiled in January.

Anyone ordering a 718 with a combination of a 4.0-liter flat-6 and the new DCT option can look forward to their cars arriving in the United States from early 2021.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder

There's something for fans of the tamer 718 models, too. While Porsches aren't really known for value, the 2021 model year sees more extras added as standard.

The entry-level 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman variants, as well as the sportier T, S and the GTS 4.0 variants, all feature Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, two-zone climate control, xenon headlights, and auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensors as standard for the new model year.

Pricing starts from ‭$61,250‬ for the 2021 718 Cayman, and from $63,350 for the 2021 718 Boxster.