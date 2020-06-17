The founder of Dutch track car specialist Donkervoort turned 70 last year, and to celebrate announced a special version of his company's D8 GTO model dubbed the JD70.

The “JD” in the car's name are the initials of Joop Donkervoort, who founded Donkervoort in 1978. The company today is known for lightweight cars with race car-like handling, and the latest D8 GTO JD70 is on a whole new level.

The track-focused roadster made its debut this week and like all Donkervoorts, it combines ultra-low weight and high horsepower for a result that will please even the most discerning car fans.

The D8 GTO JD70 weighs just 1,500 pounds and draws its power from an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5—the same unit found in the RS 3. The engine here generates 415 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque and drives the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission with rev-matching, and a limited-slip differential.

Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70

Donkervoort quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph. Perhaps more impressive is the car's ability to pull 2 g of lateral acceleration in the corners, and that's with street-legal tires, in this case Nankang AR-1s.

Carbon fiber is used to get the weight down, including for both structural parts (together with steel and aluminum) and the body panels. The car also comes with carbon fiber seats, together with a quick-release steering wheel and digital instrument cluster.

Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70

Stopping power comes from Tarox 6-piston calipers which clamp down on wave-form rotors designed to last lengthy sessions at the track while performing like conventional brakes on the road. For extra safety, a Bosch Race ABS and roll cage can be added.

The D8 GTO JD70 is priced to start at 198,000 euros (approximately $223,160). Just 70 examples are destined for production in a run that will last two years.