Porsche in March unveiled a new generation of the 911 Turbo S and when it reaches showrooms late this year there will be some available packages that enhance both the performance and style of the car.

They include a Lightweight package and a Sport package, both of which can be fitted to either the coupe or convertible.

The Lightweight package, as the name suggests, helps shave some pounds from the curb weight. A total of 66 pounds is saved by swapping in sport bucket seats up front, removing the rear seats, removing some of the sound deadening material, and adding lighter glass.

The package also includes some extras normally sold separately. The list includes the sport exhaust kit with black tailpipes, normally a $3,490 option, as well as the PASM sport suspension, normally a $1,510 option.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Sport package adds some visual tweaks to the car, namely some black accents and a dark finish for the standard wheels. This package for the coupe also includes a carbon fiber roof, normally a $3,890 option.

Pricing for both packages will be announced closer to the 911 Turbo S's market launch late this year.

The standard car starts at $‭204,850‬ for the coupe and ‭$217,650‬ for the convertible, including destination. It comes powered by a newly developed 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, and peak output is 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

A new 911 Turbo with less power and a lower starting price should be announced at a later date. And also in the pipeline is a new generation of the 911 GT3.